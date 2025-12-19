U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 214th Military Police Detachment, 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit, and Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, assist U.S. Army Sgt. Jose Tejada during a simulated medical evacuation training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. A simulated response incident on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with Romanian and U.S. Soldiers. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9458647
|VIRIN:
|251222-A-LA844-3288
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez