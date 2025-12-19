(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

    Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 214th Military Police Detachment, 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit, and Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment assist Sgt. Jose Tejada during a rollover accident training exercise on Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 07:47
    Photo ID: 9458643
    VIRIN: 251222-A-LA844-9513
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    READYFOCE
    WeAre NATO
    ItWillBeDone
    Army

