Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 214th Military Police Detachment, 468th Engineer Fire Fighter Unit, and Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment assist Sgt. Jose Tejada during a rollover accident training exercise on Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)