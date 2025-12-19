Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt Jose Tejada, assigned to the 468 Engineer Fire Fighter Unit, simulates a rollover casualty as part of a medical evacuation training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)