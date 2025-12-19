Medical Evacuation Exercise at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk Med Evac Helicopter, flown by Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, is enroute to rescue a rollover casualty during a training exercise at U.S Army Garrison Black Sea Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on Dec. 23, 2025. This event simulated a proper response to incidents on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with U.S. and Romanian soldiers. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)