Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 468th Engineer Battalion and the 215th Military Police Detachment prepare to load a simulated wounded soldier onto a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter "MEDVAC" during a medical evacuation training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)