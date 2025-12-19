Medical Evacuation Exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 468th Engineer Battalion and the 215th Military Police Detachment prepare to load a simulated wounded soldier onto a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter "MEDVAC" during a medical evacuation training exercise on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2025. This training refined multinational standard operating procedures and ensured cohesion between all elements in the event of a real-life training accident. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9458653
|VIRIN:
|251223-A-AS519-1115
|Resolution:
|4723x2935
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
