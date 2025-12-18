Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Ross, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator instructor, refuels a F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing on board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing while flying over Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training environment enhanced coordination between medical personnel and aircrew, supporting the wing’s ability to rapidly integrate with other units. The 52nd FW is based at Spangdahlem in Germany, and the 100th ARW is based at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)