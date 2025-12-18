(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing while flying over Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training exercise required tanker crews to simultaneously manage aircraft systems, offload fuel and coordinate aeromedical evacuation teams. The 52nd FW is based at Spangdahlem in Germany, and the 100th ARW is based at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 04:00
    Photo ID: 9453363
    VIRIN: 251210-F-VY348-5059
    Resolution: 5938x3959
    Size: 20.63 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany
    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Refueling
    Partnerships
    100th ARW
    86th AES
    351st ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery