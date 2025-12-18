Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing while flying over Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training exercise required tanker crews to simultaneously manage aircraft systems, offload fuel and coordinate aeromedical evacuation teams. The 52nd FW is based at Spangdahlem in Germany, and the 100th ARW is based at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)