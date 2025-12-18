Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Lescoe, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, prepares for a simulated patient emergency on board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing while flying over Germany on Dec. 11, 2025. The primary mission of the 86th AES is to provide the highest level of care and transportation to patients in any medical condition across the European theater. The 52nd FW is based at Spangdahlem in Germany, and the 100th ARW is based at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)