    351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 8 of 9]

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Lescoe, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, prepares for a simulated patient emergency on board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing while flying over Germany on Dec. 11, 2025. The primary mission of the 86th AES is to provide the highest level of care and transportation to patients in any medical condition across the European theater. The 52nd FW is based at Spangdahlem in Germany, and the 100th ARW is based at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 04:00
    Photo ID: 9453366
    VIRIN: 251211-F-UA555-1001
    Resolution: 5685x3790
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    Air Refueling
    Partnerships
    100th ARW
    86th AES
    351st ARS

