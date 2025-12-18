(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 4 of 9]

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, is refueled by Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training exercise integrated aeromedical evacuation and air refueling operations to sustain Ramstein Air Base’s ability to project medical and mobility capability across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 04:00
    Photo ID: 9453362
    VIRIN: 251210-F-VY348-1398
    Resolution: 5792x3633
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    TAGS

    Air Refueling
    Partnerships
    100th ARW
    86th AES
    351st ARS

