A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, is refueled by Airmen assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training exercise integrated aeromedical evacuation and air refueling operations to sustain Ramstein Air Base’s ability to project medical and mobility capability across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)