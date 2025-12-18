(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 3 of 9]

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft emergency egress procedures at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training exercise strengthened readiness by allowing Airmen to practice patient care, emergency response and crew coordination under operational flight conditions. The KC-135 assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 04:00
    Photo ID: 9453361
    VIRIN: 251210-F-VY348-1739
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    351st ARS &amp; 86th AES master skies over Germany

    Air Refueling
    Partnerships
    100th ARW
    86th AES
    351st ARS

