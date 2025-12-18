U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron discuss the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft emergency egress procedures at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training exercise strengthened readiness by allowing Airmen to practice patient care, emergency response and crew coordination under operational flight conditions. The KC-135 assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing in the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany
