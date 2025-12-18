Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare to board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, during a training exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training strengthened readiness by allowing Airmen to practice patient care, emergency response and crew coordination under operational flight conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)