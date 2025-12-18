Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, prepares to land at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training exercise integrated aeromedical evacuation and air refueling operations to sustain Ramstein Air Base’s ability to project medical and mobility capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)