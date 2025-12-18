Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Katelyn Spak, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, reviews patient information on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, while flying over Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The training environment enhanced coordination between medical personnel and aircrew, supporting the wing’s ability to rapidly integrate with other units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)