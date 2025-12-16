Superior Performance: Bekker, Monkelbaan, and Stefanelli receive Civilian Service Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Julie Bekker, Eric Monkelbaan, and Allison Stefanelli were recognized with a civilian service achievement medal in support of the debris response mission during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene, Buffalo, New York, December 17, 2025. Their work played a vital role in protecting lives and property during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)