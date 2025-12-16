Superior Performance: Luckey FUSRAP team awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Part of the Luckey FUSRAP team was awarded a civilian service achievement medal for their exceptional professionalism and transparency while working as part of the team for the Great Lakes and Ohio Division, Buffalo, New York, December, 17, 2025. Their work continues to allow for USACE to safely deliver the project and protect onsite workers and those in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mulligan)