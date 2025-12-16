Diane Gilbert was awarded a civilian award for humanitarian service for her meritorious humanitarian service to the Honalulu District, providing humanitarian assistance to the impacted population of Maui in response to the Maui Wildfires, Buffalo, New York, December 17, 2025. Her work ensured the successful competition of the mission during the declared disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9447841
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-FB511-1453
|Resolution:
|7339x5504
|Size:
|10.08 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Superior Performance: Gilbert receives Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service [Image 11 of 11], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.