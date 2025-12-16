Superior Performance: Stitzinger receive Certificate of Appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Phil Stitzinger was awarded a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Buffalo District for his many years of service to both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard, Buffalo, New York, December 17, 2025. His commitment to both organizations has made a huge impact on Emergency Management efforts and to the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)