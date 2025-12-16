Superior Performance: Wendt receives Civilian Service Commendation Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kaylee Wendt was recognized with a civilian service commendation medal in support of the debris response mission during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene, Buffalo, New York, December 17, 2025. Her work as a public affairs specialist provided the public with a window into the recovery mission during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)