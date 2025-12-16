Superior Performance: Maj. Bergeman receives Certificate of Patriotic Employment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Phil Stitzinger awarded Maj. Brian Bergeman a certificate for his patriotic employment during a ceremony in Buffalo, New York, December 17, 2025. His commitment and contributions to national security and protecting liberty and freedom helps to support employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)