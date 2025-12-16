Superior Performance: Gilbert receives Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Diane Gilbert was awarded a civilian award for humanitarian service for her meritorious humanitarian service to the Honalulu District, providing humanitarian assistance to the impacted population of Maui in response to the Maui Wildfires, Buffalo, New York, December 17, 2025. Her work ensured the successful competition of the mission during the declared disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)