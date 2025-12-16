(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Superior Performance: Wendt receives Civilian Service Commendation Medal [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Superior Performance: Wendt receives Civilian Service Commendation Medal

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Kaylee Wendt was recognized with a civilian service commendation medal in support of the debris response mission during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene, Buffalo, New York, December 17, 2025. Her work as a public affairs specialist provided the public with a window into the recovery mission during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 9447831
    VIRIN: 251216-A-FB511-1416
    Resolution: 6712x5369
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Superior Performance: Wendt receives Civilian Service Commendation Medal [Image 11 of 11], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Superior Performance: Wendt receives Civilian Service Commendation Medal
    Superior Performance: Wendt receives Civilian Service Commendation Medal
    Superior Performance: Luckey FUSRAP team awarded Civilian Service Achievement Medal
    Superior Performance: Cocca receives Civilian Service Achievement Medal
    Superior Performance: Gilbert receives Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service
    Superior Performance: Gilbert receives Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service
    Superior Performance: Conboy receives Certificate of Patriotic Employment
    Superior Performance: Stitzinger receive Certificate of Appreciation
    Superior Performance: Employee Recreation Association receives Certificate of Appreciation
    Superior Performance: Maj. Bergeman receives Certificate of Patriotic Employment
    Superior Performance: Bekker, Monkelbaan, and Stefanelli receive Civilian Service Achievement Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery