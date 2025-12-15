A bolar hat tops a Christmas tree during the 492nd Fighter Squadron’s annual Christmas party at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The event invited families of the East Anglia Children’s Hospices to the museum for interactive demonstrations, gifts and holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 05:10
|Photo ID:
|9444871
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-TX306-1625
|Resolution:
|7172x4781
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing gives back [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
