Liberty Wing gives back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bolar hat tops a Christmas tree during the 492nd Fighter Squadron’s annual Christmas party at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The event invited families of the East Anglia Children’s Hospices to the museum for interactive demonstrations, gifts and holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)