Liberty Wing gives back

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Bervig, 492nd Fighter Squadron commander, gives a gift to a child from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party in order to give back to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)