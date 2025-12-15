(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Liberty Wing gives back [Image 9 of 11]

    Liberty Wing gives back

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Bervig, 492nd Fighter Squadron commander, gives a gift to a child from the East Anglia Children's Hospices at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party in order to give back to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025
    Photo ID: 9444869
    VIRIN: 251206-F-TX306-1514
    Resolution: 5488x3651
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing gives back, by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Liberty Wing gives back

    Volunteering
    48th Fighter Wing
    Community Engagement
    492nd Fighter Squadron
    interoperability
    U.S.-U.K alliance

