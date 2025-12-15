Liberty Wing gives back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 492nd Fighter Squadron sing Christmas carols to kids from the East Anglia Children’s Hospice at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party for families in the community to strengthen the U.S.-U.K. alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)