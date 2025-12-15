Liberty Wing gives back Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England - Community bonds run deep at the Liberty Wing.



The 492d Fighter Squadron hosted their annual Christmas party for local children in hospice care at the Imperial War Museum Duxford on Dec. 6.



The squadron partnered with over 120 children plus families from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices to provide a day of community bonding, gifts and holiday cheer.



Airmen manned interactive booths so kids could play Christmas games, try on flight gear and taste American-style snacks. The event location offered opportunities for families to learn about the U.S and U.K.’s historic alliance and view aircraft static displays.



The day ended with Christmas carols and a special appearance from Santa Claus, who surprised the children with hand-delivered Christmas gifts.



“It’s incredible to be a part of just a small moment of joy for these kids and families,” said Capt. Oluwayemisi Orikogbo, 492nd FS weapon systems officer.



The event also included, for the first time, a flight simulator for children to take to the skies. The opportunity for this collaboration was enabled by the 48th Fighter Wing’s well-established community relationships, including the Honorary Commander program.



The local community relationships date back over 70 years to World War II, when the RAF Duxford 78th Fighter Group supplied gifts and support to London children who were displaced or orphaned by the war.



“It’s so worthwhile to give back to the community that supports us,” said Capt. Steven Bienlien, 492nd FS pilot. “We are proud of this Bolar event and proud to represent Lakenheath today.”



Today, the tradition of community involvement is alive and well, enabling the Liberty Wing to give back to the community we all call home.



“Relationships with our host nation and local community are the foundation for our operational mission,” said Lt. Col. David Bervig, 492nd FS commander. “Seeing the team out here giving back brings me pride, humbles me, and everything in between. I’m grateful to be charged with the care of such special people and special relationships.”