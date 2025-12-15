Liberty Wing gives back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Bervig, 492nd Fighter Squadron commander, poses with fellow service members at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party, deepening ties with the local community through interactive demonstrations, gifts, and holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)