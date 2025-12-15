Members of the 492nd Fighter Squadron sing Christmas carols at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party for families from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices, bringing gifts, providing interactive demonstrations and spreading holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 05:10
|Photo ID:
|9444870
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-TX306-1594
|Resolution:
|7189x4793
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing gives back [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.