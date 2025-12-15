Liberty Wing gives back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 492nd Fighter Squadron sing Christmas carols at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party for families from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices, bringing gifts, providing interactive demonstrations and spreading holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)