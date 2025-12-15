(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Liberty Wing gives back [Image 10 of 11]

    Liberty Wing gives back

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 492nd Fighter Squadron sing Christmas carols at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party for families from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices, bringing gifts, providing interactive demonstrations and spreading holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 05:10
    Location: GB
    This work, Liberty Wing gives back [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteering
    48th Fighter Wing
    Community Engagement
    492nd Fighter Squadron
    interoperability
    U.S.-U.K alliance

