Liberty Wing gives back

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Bervig, 492nd Fighter Squadron commander, gives a gift to a child from the East Anglia Children’s Hospices at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The squadron hosted its annual Christmas party, giving gifts, providing crafts and games and spreading holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)