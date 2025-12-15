Liberty Wing gives back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Morgan Galu, 492nd Fighter Squadron weapon systems officer, works a booth during the squadron’s annual Christmas party at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridge, England, Dec. 6, 2025. The event invited families of the East Anglia Children’s Hospices to the museum for interactive demonstrations, gifts and holiday cheer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)