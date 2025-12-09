Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

South Florida Water Management District’s Board Chairman Chauncy Goss and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman watch as the pump station moves fresh water from the C-1 Canal towards the Biscayne Bay Coastal wetlands and eventually towards the bay.



The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)