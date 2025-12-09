Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 1 of 12]

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    “Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony marks not just the completion of a vital project, but a renewed promise to protect and enhance the unique ecosystems that define our coastal landscapes,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman.

