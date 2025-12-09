Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing, and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. Town of Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott addresses an audience during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the largest of the three pump stations.

    The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9441470
    VIRIN: 251207-A-AZ289-3222
    Resolution: 5685x3790
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CERP
    Pump station
    Biscayne Bay
    BBCW25
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download