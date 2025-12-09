Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 11 of 12]

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Pictured from L-R: SFWMD Governing Board Members Ben Butler and Thomas Hurley; Biscayne Bay National Park Superintendent Sarah Hopson; SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett; Former SFWMD Governing Board Member Irela Bague; SFWMD Vice-Chair Scott Wagner; SFWMD Chair Chauncey Goss; USACE Col. Brandon Bowman; Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott; Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9441473
    VIRIN: 251209-A-AZ289-3543
    Resolution: 8094x5396
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

