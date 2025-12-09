Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)



Pictured from L-R: SFWMD Governing Board Members Ben Butler and Thomas Hurley; Biscayne Bay National Park Superintendent Sarah Hopson; SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett; Former SFWMD Governing Board Member Irela Bague; SFWMD Vice-Chair Scott Wagner; SFWMD Chair Chauncey Goss; USACE Col. Brandon Bowman; Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott; Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg.