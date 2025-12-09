Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

South Florida Water Management District's Executive Director Drew Bartlett hosted a ribbon-cutting for the BBCW Project, which includes three components: Deering Estate, L-31E Flow Way, and Cutler Wetlands.



The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing, and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. Biscayne Bay National Park Superintendent Sarah Hopson speaks to the importance of this project to the park's overall health.



The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)