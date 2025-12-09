Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Cape Florida Lighthouse is one of the oldest structures in Miami-Dade. The lighthouse was built in 1825 and has shone for 200 years, despite erosion, hurricanes, and an attack by the Seminole Tribe. This landmark is an important demarcation not only for the Cape but also for Biscayne Bay. Over 28 million people visited Miami-Dade County, according to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor Bureau. According to Miami-Dade County, “The overall contributions of Biscayne Bay-related activities amount to a substantial $64 billion in economic output.”



The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing, and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park.(U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)