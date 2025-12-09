Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

"Biscayne Bay is not only an environmental jewel, it’s the economic linchpin of our community and an iconic waterbody of enormous significance for millions of Floridians. I grew up loving just the sight of Biscayne Bay, and now I'm proud to be a part of a great team protecting and restoring it. It comes with a great source of pride to see the Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project reach the finish line," said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Vice-Chair Scott Wagner.



The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)