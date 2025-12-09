Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 6 of 12]

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    South Florida Water Management District's Executive Director Drew Bartlett hosted a ribbon-cutting for the BBCW Project, which includes three components: Deering Estate, L-31E Flow Way, and Cutler Wetlands.

    The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing, and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. Biscayne Bay National Park Superintendent Sarah Hopson speaks to the importance of this project to the park's overall health.

    The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park, which are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands, rather than discharging it directly into Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9441468
    VIRIN: 251207-A-AZ289-3196
    Resolution: 5637x3758
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

