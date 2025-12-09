Misawa Santa Paws 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus poses for a photo with a puppy during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event welcomed families from across the Misawa community to celebrate the season with their four-legged friends, highlighting the shared spirit that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s teamwork and collective strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)