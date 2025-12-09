Misawa Santa Paws 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer dressed Santa Claus poses for a photo holding a dog during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event displayed the bond between Misawa families and their pets in a warm, festive atmosphere, underscoring the community connection that strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s teamwork and unity across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)