Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Santa Paws 2025 [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misawa Santa Paws 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A volunteer dressed Santa Claus poses for a photo holding a dog during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event displayed the bond between Misawa families and their pets in a warm, festive atmosphere, underscoring the community connection that strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s teamwork and unity across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 00:43
    Photo ID: 9435806
    VIRIN: 251205-F-UR015-5738
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Santa Paws 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Santa Paws 2025
    Misawa Santa Paws 2025
    Misawa Santa Paws 2025
    Misawa Santa Paws 2025
    Misawa Santa Paws 2025
    Misawa Santa Paws 2025
    Misawa Santa Paws 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    MisawaChristmas
    SantaPaws

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download