Misawa Santa Paws 2025

A volunteer dressed as Santa Claus poses for a photo with two dogs during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event invited the Misawa community to share joyful, pet-friendly holiday memories, strengthening the unity and connection that bolster the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness and team-focused spirit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)