Misawa Santa Paws 2025

A volunteer dressed Santa Claus poses for a photo with a dog during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event brought Misawa families and their pets together for a fun holiday tradition, boosting morale and reinforcing the community spirit that strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s teamwork and collective drive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)