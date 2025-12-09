Misawa Santa Paws 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer dressed Santa Claus poses for a photo with an attendee and her pet during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event brought Team Misawa’s families and their furry companions together for a cheerful holiday moment, lifting morale and reinforcing the community connection that fuels the 35th Fighter Wing’s unified strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)