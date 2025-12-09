Misawa Santa Paws 2025

Volunteers and their pet pose for a photo with Santa Claus during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event offered the Misawa community a playful holiday experience with their furry family members, reinforcing the sense of connection that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s unified mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
