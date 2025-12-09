A volunteer dressed Santa Claus poses for a photo with a dog during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The day aimed to bring out Team Misawa’s love for its pets, wrapped in seasonal cheer, reinforcing the community strength that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to stay connected, resilient and mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 00:43
|Photo ID:
|9435814
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-UR015-2194
|Resolution:
|6046x4023
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Santa Paws 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.