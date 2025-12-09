Misawa Santa Paws 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer dressed Santa Claus poses for a photo with a dog during the 2025 Santa Paws event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The day aimed to bring out Team Misawa’s love for its pets, wrapped in seasonal cheer, reinforcing the community strength that supports the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to stay connected, resilient and mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)