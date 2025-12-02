332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wesley Danforth, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron paramedic, wraps a bandage around Military Working Dog IInez’s hind leg in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. The training highlighted the importance of rapid, informed care to protect the well-being of MWDs in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)