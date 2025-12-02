332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Fany, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron MWD, executes a command in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 20, 2025. Subject matter experts guided Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron through proven techniques for treating injured MWDs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)