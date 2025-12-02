332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lance Kurz, 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian, center, shows Air Force Major Mindy LeBarr, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron family nurse practitioner, right, where to insert an IV into a dog in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Airmen learned how to apply life-saving procedures during simulated emergencies involving military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)