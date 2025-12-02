332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY - The 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers and the 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian office teamed up to teach 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron personnel how to perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on military working dogs, Nov. 20, 2025, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.