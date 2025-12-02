Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Wesley Danforth, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY - The 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handlers and the 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian office teamed up to teach 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron personnel how to perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care on military working dogs, Nov. 20, 2025, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 03:43
    Story ID: 552909
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    AFCENT
    K9
    MWD
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download