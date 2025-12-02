Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lance Kurz, 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian, shows Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron how to perform canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. The training ensures Airmen can provide immediate lifesaving support to a military working dog in the absence of its handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9420567
    VIRIN: 251120-F-UX118-1001
    Resolution: 6977x4440
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training
    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    AFCENT
    K9
    MWD
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download