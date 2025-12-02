332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lance Kurz, 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian, shows Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron how to perform canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. The training ensures Airmen can provide immediate lifesaving support to a military working dog in the absence of its handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)