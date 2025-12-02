332nd EMDS receives canine TCCC training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron perform simulated Tactical Combat Casualty Care on Military Working Dog IInez in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Medical squadron personnel practiced treating multiple trauma injuries to an MWD during a scenario which simulated an improvised explosive device blast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)